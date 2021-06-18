WWE’s Latest Trademark Filing Seemingly Confirms New Ring Name For Piper Niven

It had been reported earlier this week that one of the new names pitched for Piper Niven, who recently debuted on RAW, was ‘Doudrop’. Wrestling Inc reports that on June 16, WWE filed to trademark the name, which seemingly confirms that one of the characters will use it, if not Niven herself.

