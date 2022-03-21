wrestling / News

WWR+ The (Littlest And) Meanest Of Times Results 3.20.22

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWR+ The Littlest And Meanest Of Times Image Credit: WWR+

WWR+ held its latest show, The (Littlest And) Meanest Of Times , on Sunday night with Willow Nightingale, Delmi Exo, Tasha Steelz, and more in action. The show took place in Worcester, Massachusetts and you can see some results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Little Mean Kathleen def. Max Smashmaster

* JC Storm def. Shannon LeVangie

* Tina San Antonio def. Tiara James

* Karen BamBam def. Paris Van Dale

* Delmi Exo def. Kennedi Copeland

* Davienne def. Christina Marie

* The Administration def. The Kings Of The District

* Tasha Steelz def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Willow Nightingale def. Jody Threat

