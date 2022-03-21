wrestling / News
WWR+ The (Littlest And) Meanest Of Times Results 3.20.22
WWR+ held its latest show, The (Littlest And) Meanest Of Times , on Sunday night with Willow Nightingale, Delmi Exo, Tasha Steelz, and more in action. The show took place in Worcester, Massachusetts and you can see some results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Little Mean Kathleen def. Max Smashmaster
oh my @MaxSmashmaster #WWRPlus pic.twitter.com/2lvDv24UsG
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 20, 2022
* JC Storm def. Shannon LeVangie
* Tina San Antonio def. Tiara James
* Karen BamBam def. Paris Van Dale
* Delmi Exo def. Kennedi Copeland
* Davienne def. Christina Marie
Back suplex from @davienne__! #WWRPlus @WWRProWrestling @indiewrestling https://t.co/ieCmFUA3uy pic.twitter.com/TRN9XmQFZs
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) March 20, 2022
* The Administration def. The Kings Of The District
* Tasha Steelz def. Ashley D’Amboise
Code breaker from Tasha Steelz! #WWRPlus pic.twitter.com/PLdTEAlIQd
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 20, 2022
* Willow Nightingale def. Jody Threat
OH NO! Death Valley Driver!!@willowwrestles @WWRProWrestling #WWRPlus
➡️ : @indiewrestling, https://t.co/Xaxi7bbqet pic.twitter.com/7Kg4IZYeaB
— ✨ 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦 ✨ (@TheKamDreesen) March 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Alexa Bliss Reacts to Comment About WWE Not Using Her
- Kevin Owens Reacts To Being Name Dropped on AEW Dynamite
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match