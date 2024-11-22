Xavier Woods Reveals His Favorite Non-Wrestling New Day Appearances

The New Day have made a number of appearances outside of WWE TV, and Xavier Woods recently named a couple of his favorites. Woods spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked which of his personal favorite non-wrestling appearances the trio have done.

“Definitely Wheel of Fortune,” Woods first noted. “That was a crazy huge one for me because it was something my parents watched, even Grandma. I just heard them talk about it and how excited they were about me doing it. That was top for me.” In terms of what The New Day have done as a group, Woods cited Nickelodeon’s “Double Dare” as the one he remembers most fondly, but nothing could compare to when the former WWE Tag Team Champions all starred in the same movie together.”

He continued, “We also did this Netflix movie called Escape the Undertaker. It’s the three of us at his house trying to steal his urn essentially and we are now mad he is trying to catch us. Doing stuff like that has been awesome, especially it’s not something you think about when you’re a kid and want to be a WWE superstar. When you’re six, you just think about winning a title, the music, pyro, and travel everywhere. Then you get into it, and I realize I wanted the brotherhood. That brotherhood really led me to doing a lot of things I don’t know if I would had the chance to do otherwise.”

It was reported earlier this month that Netflix would be removing most of its interactive content, which includes Escape The Undertaker.