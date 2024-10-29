wrestling / News

Xelhua Moves On In 2024 Rey del Inframundo Tournament At CMLL Lunes Clásico

October 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Lunes Clásico Image Credit: CMLL

Xelhua is set for the finals of the 2024 Rey del Inframundo Tournament, advancing at CMLL Lunes Clásico. As Fightful notes, Xelhua picked up the win on Monday’s show over Guerrero Maya Jr., Arkalis, Multy, Pegasso, Perverso, Rey Samuray, and Stigma in the semifinal Torneo Cibernetico match by making Guerrero Maya Jr. submit to a modified leg scissor/Kimura Lock combination.

Xelhua and Barbaro Cavernario are in the finals of the tournament, with two more matches set to determine the final two competitors.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Xelhua, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading