XFL Announces 2023 Rookie Draft For Next Month

XFL TO HOST 2023 ROOKIE DRAFT ON FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Offseason Rosters Expand to 90 Players

Arlington, TX (May 18, 2023) – The XFL today announced that the XFL Rookie Draft will be held virtually on Friday, June 16, 2023, opening the door of opportunity for undrafted players who meet the following requirements:

* Eligible to have been drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft

* Not under contract by a professional football team

XFL personnel directors and coaches have been actively evaluating talent for its 2024 season, including players who were invited to NFL rookie minicamps but did not sign a contract.

To allow for the increased number of players, XFL team rosters will be expanded from 51 to 90 players during the offseason.

Drafted rookies will be placed on XFL rosters with players who finished the 2023 season on active and reserve lists.

All players who sign an XFL contract, including players who remain under contract from the 2023 season, will have an “NFL Out” until Tuesday, December 26, 2023, following the conclusion of Week 16 of the NFL season.

