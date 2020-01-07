XFL Announces Official League Rules

– The XFL has announced the official rule set for the league’s upcoming revival, which is slated for next month. Here’s a brief rundown of the new rules:

The kicker kicks from the 25-yard line and must kick the ball in the air and in play between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.

The coverage team lines up on the return side 35-yard line and the return team lines up on the 30-yard line. Each team must have exactly 3 players outside the hash marks on both sides of the ball and cannot move until the ball is caught by the returner.

Out of bounds kicks and kicks that fall short of the 20-yard line will result in an illegal procedure penalty, taking the ball all the way out to the kicking team’s 45 yard line.

Players can move when the ball is touched by the returner or 3 seconds after the ball touches the ground (when the official waves his hand down).

If the ball is kicked into the end zone and is downed it is a “Major” touchback and the ball is placed at the return side 35-yard line.

If the ball bounces in bounds and then out of the end zone or is downed in the end zone, the ball is placed at the return side 15-yard line.

If a player on the return team touches the ball and it goes out of bounds, the ball is spotted where it went out of bounds.

If a team wishes to run an onside kick, it must indicate this to the official before the play and the two teams will be permitted to line up using traditional NFL rules (i.e. 10 yards apart from the kicking team). There will be no surprise onside kicks.