Xia Brookside Dealing With Injury, Cancels Upcoming Appearances

Xia Brookside says she’s injured and has to cancel some shows around Christmas as a result. The TNA star posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday to announce the news, writing:

“Cancelling shows around Christmas because of an injury, sucks for a number of reasons I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2025 If you wish to support me during this time, I have new merch available”

No word as to the nature or severity of the injury as of yet. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Brookside for a quick and full recovery.