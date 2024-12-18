wrestling / News
Xia Brookside Dealing With Injury, Cancels Upcoming Appearances
Xia Brookside says she’s injured and has to cancel some shows around Christmas as a result. The TNA star posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday to announce the news, writing:
“Cancelling shows around Christmas because of an injury, sucks for a number of reasons
I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2025
If you wish to support me during this time, I have new merch available”
No word as to the nature or severity of the injury as of yet. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Brookside for a quick and full recovery.
Cancelling shows around Christmas because of an injury, sucks for a number of reasons 😭
I’ll be back stronger than ever in 2025 💪🏻
If you wish to support me during this time, I have new merch available 🎁
— Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド (@XiaBrookside) December 18, 2024