Xyon Quinn Set for Action on Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Xyon Quinn is set for action and more. Here’s the announced lineup and preview:

* Xyon Quinn in action

* Guru Raaj & Dante Chen vs. Bryson Montana & Damaris Griffin

* Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace

Hail and Grace set for highly anticipated clash on NXT Level Up

A must-see edition of NXT Level Up will feature Xyon Quinn in action, Guru Raaj and Dante Chen pairing up to take on Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin, and Thea Hail battling Arianna Grace.

Quinn seems certain to bring a deadly serious attitude to his fight, but will it be enough for him to take down his opponent and finally get back in the win column?

Plus, after teaming together and coming up short against Chase U as well as Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in a pair of tag bouts on NXT Level Up, the brash tandem of Montana and Griffin will hope that the third time is the charm when they’re opposed by Raaj and Chen.

Raaj and Chen will be making their debut as a unit, but Raaj recently picked up a win over Myles Borne on NXT Level Up, while Chen also defeated Borne in his most recent appearance on the brand.

Finally, the newest enrollee at Chase University will look to show her school spirit and claim a big win over Grace. Hail, who boasts a two-match winning streak after toppling Brooklyn Barlow and Grace in her last two bouts on NXT Level Up, always has the support of the thunderous student section, but can she edge an opponent who recently went toe-to-toe with Indi Hartwell in a losing effort on NXT 2.0?

Find out on a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!