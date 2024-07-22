Yota Tsuji Says Making NJPW The World’s Top Promotion Is His End Goal

Yota Tsuji has a lofty goal, noting that his end goal is to make NJPW the top wrestling promotion in the world. Tsuji spoke with NJPW’s YouTube channel promoting the G1 Climax 34 and talked about his goals in the industry.

“I need to win the G1, and I need to win the IWGP [World Heavyweight Championship],” Tsuji began (per Fightful). “My end goal is for NJPW to become the world’s top promotion. What I mean by that is, for people around the world to equate wrestling with NJPW. That level of connection.”

He continued, “To me, America isn’t the place to do that. WWE is there, but the world’s a big place. 300 million people in the US, and a lot more elsewhere. If we bring wrestling to those places, then it’s possible for NJPW to have that recognition. I really think it’s achievable. So to make NJPW the world’s number one, I have to spread to the world the idea that NJPW = pro wrestling.”

Tsuji is competing in this year’s G1.