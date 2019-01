– The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, & Brandi Rhodes have joined Cody in signing with AEW (All Elite Wrestling). While not “officially signed” yet, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian are also expected to sign.

Nick & I were free agents for about 12 hours. 😂 https://t.co/x4yeNOXs9q — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 2, 2019