Various News: Young Bucks Tease AEW Dynamite For California, WWE Break it Down Airing Tonight, John Cena For Jimmy Kimmel Live
January 6, 2020
– The Young Bucks have teased a possible episode of AEW Dynamite for California. They put up a post on Instagram showing the two at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It was previously reported that the location was being considered, as AEW placed a hold on the venue.
– An episode of WWE’s new series Break it Down, focusing on Drew McIntyre, will air on the WWE Network tonight after tonight’s RAW.
– John Cena is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live this weekend.
