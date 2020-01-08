wrestling / News

Young Bucks Unleash Superkick Party at Memphis Grizzlies Game (Video)

January 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Bucks AEW Full Gear

– The Young Bucks made an appearance at tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies NBA game ahead of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. Matt and Nick Jackson showed up and fired off a superkick at the show, as you can see below.

AEW Dynamite takes place in Southaven, Mississippi tomorrow and will be holding a tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling.

