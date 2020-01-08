wrestling / News
Young Bucks Unleash Superkick Party at Memphis Grizzlies Game (Video)
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– The Young Bucks made an appearance at tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies NBA game ahead of tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite. Matt and Nick Jackson showed up and fired off a superkick at the show, as you can see below.
AEW Dynamite takes place in Southaven, Mississippi tomorrow and will be holding a tribute to the legends of Memphis Wrestling.
Would this be considered a foul? #SuoerkickParty at the @memgrizz game @NBA pic.twitter.com/SgAnnuw1du
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 8, 2020
so are we ELITE now? 🤝@AEWrestling | @MattJackson13 #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/yt1fen8FME
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 8, 2020
Confirmed @memgrizz are Elite! https://t.co/4cyoG2R1IO
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 8, 2020
