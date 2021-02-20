wrestling / News

WWE News: Young Rock Replay Ratings, Clip From This Week’s Episode, Straight Up Steve Austin Schedule

February 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Young Rock

– NBC aired a replay of Young Rock on Thursday night, and the ratings are now in. Last night’s repeat brought in a 0.3 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.803 million viewers. That follows Tuesday night’s debut of the episode, which scored a 1.0 demo rating and 5.034 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

Tuesday’s episode was the second-most watched show on TV for the night, behind only NBC’s This Is Us which brought in a 1.12 demo rating and 5.756 million viewers.

– NBC released a clip from the debut episode of the show that you can see below, described as follows:

“Young Dwayne Johnson, aka Dewey (Adrian Groulx), learns the importance of maintaining an image from his dad, Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson).”

Straight Up Steve Austin has the following episodes scheduled for the next three weeks:

February 22nd: Bert Kresicher
March 1st: Joel McHale
March 8th: Charlotte Flair

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ratings, Straight Up Steve Austin, Young Rock, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading