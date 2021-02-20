WWE News: Young Rock Replay Ratings, Clip From This Week’s Episode, Straight Up Steve Austin Schedule

– NBC aired a replay of Young Rock on Thursday night, and the ratings are now in. Last night’s repeat brought in a 0.3 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.803 million viewers. That follows Tuesday night’s debut of the episode, which scored a 1.0 demo rating and 5.034 million viewers per Showbuzz Daily.

Tuesday’s episode was the second-most watched show on TV for the night, behind only NBC’s This Is Us which brought in a 1.12 demo rating and 5.756 million viewers.

– NBC released a clip from the debut episode of the show that you can see below, described as follows:

“Young Dwayne Johnson, aka Dewey (Adrian Groulx), learns the importance of maintaining an image from his dad, Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson).”

– Straight Up Steve Austin has the following episodes scheduled for the next three weeks:

February 22nd: Bert Kresicher

March 1st: Joel McHale

March 8th: Charlotte Flair