Yuka Sakazaki Removed From AEW’s Roster Page
Yuka Sakazaki is no longer on the roster page on AEW’s website. As Fightful notes, the Japanese wrestling star is no longer listed on the company’s roster page.
Sakazaki made her AEW debut at the company’s first PPV Double or Nothing in May of 2019. She competed in a total of 23 matches for AEW, her last match for the company taking place on the February 13th, 2023 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and faced Athena in a ROH Women’s Championship match at Supercard of Honor 2023 that March.
Since then, she remained working regularly for for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.
