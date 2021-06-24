wrestling / News
Yuka Sakazaki Returning to AEW This Summer
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Yuka Sakazaki is making her return to AEW this summer. TJPW announced on Wednesday night that Sakazaki, who competed in AEW before the pandemic and was part of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament that was taped in Japan, will be returning on excursion to the promotion in July.
The promotion noted that, assuming there is no change in the Japanese government’s policy regarding returning from overseas, they will be missing the company’s tournament on August 7th and will return for their August 14th show in Korakuen Hall. Her excursion follows similar trips from TJPW’s Maki Itoh and DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita.
【坂崎ユカ、AEW参戦】
坂崎ユカの7月のアメリカ遠征が決定しました！
7月1日(木)新木場での鈴芽とのシングルマッチのあと、約1ヶ月間 @AEW 出場のため渡米します。
[BREAKING]
Yuka Sakazaki @YukaSakazaki will be on US excursion!
She will be in the US from July to appear in #AEW.#tjpw pic.twitter.com/J3LaFSnH2P
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) June 24, 2021
