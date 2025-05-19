Yuka Sakazaki Set For Spark Joshi Ignite Texas Next Month

Yuka Sakazaki is set to make her debut for Spark Joshi at next month’s Ignite Texas show. The promotion announced Sunday on Facebook that the TJPW alumnus will be in action at their show on June 29th.

The announcement reads:

“Announced! Yuka Sakazaki joins Spark Joshi Ignite Texas on 6/29!

Yuka Sakazaki made her in-ring debut in 2013 under Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) and participated in the first Tokyo Princess Cup the following year. After becoming a 3-time Princess of Princess champion and 4-time Princess Tag Team champion, she announced her graduation from TJPW in 2024 to wrestle full-time in the US and has since signed with AEW and also appears in Ring of Honor.

Next, she will make her Spark Joshi debut at Ignite Texas in the Houston area!

Also, meet her with LIMITED Meet & Greet Passes at Ignite Texas!

(Admission ticket required)

Baytown Community Center in Baytown, TX (Houston Area)

Doors 1pm, Bell 3pm CT

(Meet & Greets: 1pm-2:30pm)

