Zac Efron to Star in A24 Biopic on the Von Erich Family The Iron Claw

– Deadline reports that actor Zac Efron is slated to star in an upcoming wrestling-themed biopic on the Von Erich Family from A24 and writer-director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) entitled The Iron Claw. A24 will finance and produce the project, which was developed by House Production, with support from Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

The project will follow the rise and fall of the Von Erich Family, from their impact on wrestling in the 1960s to the present day. Members among the Von Erichs included the late Kerry Von Erich, who became a top wrestling star in the 1980s and 1990s, going to WWE and becoming Intercontinental Champion. The Von Erichs were collectively inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 by Michael Hayes, with surviving family member, Kevin Von Erich, accepting the induction.

The article does not mention who, or which member of the family, Zac Efron will portray in the film. Family patriarch Fritz Von Erich passed away in 1997. Several of his sons who also became wrestlers passed tragically in the 1980s and 90s. Kerry Von Erich committed suicide in 1993.

Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman are producing the picture for A24.