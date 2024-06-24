Zack Gibson Thinks Being In The Wyatt Sicks Is The Perfect Role For Joe Gacy

While in NXT before asking for their release, Zack Gibson and James Drake, collectively known as Grizzled Young Veterans, worked alongside Joe Gacy as members of Schism. The group has since broken up and Gacy is now a member of Wyatt Sicks.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Gibson discussed Gacy’s new role in WWE. Here are the highlights:

On Gacy’s role: ”That role was made for Joe. I think he’s going to absolutely smash it. The whole faction there looks brilliant, it’s the perfect role for him.”

On not being in spooky stuff: “Spooky stuff isn’t necessarily my forte. We’re not trying to blame any individuals because everyone was just trying to their jobs in a scenario that was ever-changing. We’re looking around thinking, “How did we get here? This is not what was originally pitched.”