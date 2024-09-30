Zack Sabre Jr. Comments On Ryohei Oiwa Joining TMDK At NJPW Destruction In Kobe

Ryohei Oiwa is the newest member of TMDK, and Zack Sabre Jr commented on the new addition after NJPW Destruction In Kobe. Oiwa joined the group at Sunday’s show and Sabre commented on the addition in a post-match promo. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Oiwa joining the stable: “That’s what I’m talking about. This was destined. I always wanted Oiwa and Fujita together, but there was one man, one of the most important men in the history of my career, Yoshinari Ogawa, and Ogawa-San is a very difficult man to please. But I was paying a lot of attention to Oiwa in NOAH, and when Ogawa-San says Oiwa was doing good, Ogawa-San’s good is amazing. So it was destined, actually, no. Fuck destiny. You control what you want. So Oiwa had to come in TMDK, and then he’s not starting from the bottom. Next NEVER [Openweight] Champion.”

On TMDK’s future: “Next month, I stop being the G1 winner, and I start being the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. I’m gonna be the top of New Japan. TMDK [will be] on top. We’re all getting to the fucking top, baby. New Japan starts from Ryogoku, and TMDK are gonna lead New Japan not to heights, to bigger heights. [NJPW] is the best wrestling company in the world. TMDK is gonna make it fucking better.”