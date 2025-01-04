– As noted, Zack Sabre Jr. retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship earlier today at Wrestle Kingdom 19. Sabre beat Shota Umino in the main event at the Tokyo Dome to retain the belt. Now, Zack Sabre Jr. will face Ricochet tomorrow at Wrestle Dynasty at the Tokyo Dome. Also, New Japan confirmed that the match will be the main event, and Sabre will once again put the IWGP World Heavyweight Title on the line.

Sabre and Ricochet have faced each other in singles bouts multiple times in the past. This will be their first one-on-one bout against each other since 2017. This is also Ricochet’s first time wrestling at the Tokyo Dome since Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017.

Wrestle Dynasty is scheduled for tomorrow (Jan. 5) at the Tokyo Dome. The event will feature stars from AEW, NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM. It will stream live on NJPW World and Triller TV.