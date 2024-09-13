wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr vs. Sanada Added to NJPW Royal Quest IV

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Royal Quest IV Image Credit: NJPW

A match between G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr and former World Champion SANADA has been added to NJPW Royal Quest IV. The event takes place on October 20 at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA

