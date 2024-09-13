Zack Sabre Jr vs. Sanada Added to NJPW Royal Quest IV

A match between G1 Climax 34 winner Zack Sabre Jr and former World Champion SANADA has been added to NJPW Royal Quest IV. The event takes place on October 20 at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA