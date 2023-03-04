– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was one of the live presenters for today’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. She presented the awards for Best Anime Song and Best Romance. You can view some clips and images of Zelina Vega at the event she shared and retweeted on social media below:

What an absolute honor this was 🥲 thank you @Crunchyroll for an anime dream come true!! pic.twitter.com/2phaP7g6Sz — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 4, 2023