Zelina Vega Appears as Live Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Pics, Video)
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was one of the live presenters for today’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. She presented the awards for Best Anime Song and Best Romance. You can view some clips and images of Zelina Vega at the event she shared and retweeted on social media below:
🤩🤩 Obsessed with @ZelinaVegaWWE's look and tattoos tonight! #AnimieAwards pic.twitter.com/Z7oH4FIgIT
— Sony Group – Global (@SonyGroupGlobal) March 4, 2023
More clips of Zelina announcing the best anime’s song and giving the prize to the winner’s friend at the @crunchyroll Anime Awards!❤️🫶🏻
[ @ZelinaVegaWWE ]#zelinavega #wwe #queenzelina #wwesmackdown #legadodelfantasma #thea #crunchyroll #animeawards #anime pic.twitter.com/aBVXJ0A77r
— Zelinauniverse (@zelinauniverse) March 4, 2023
What an absolute honor this was 🥲 thank you @Crunchyroll for an anime dream come true!! pic.twitter.com/2phaP7g6Sz
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 4, 2023
I 💜 new fwends ! #CrunchyrollAnimeAwards pic.twitter.com/S6vYbc9G9y
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 4, 2023
