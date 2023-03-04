wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Appears as Live Presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Pics, Video)

March 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar and anime super fan Zelina Vega at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She presented _Best Anime Song_ and _Best Romance._ Image Credit: Crunchyroll

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was one of the live presenters for today’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. She presented the awards for Best Anime Song and Best Romance. You can view some clips and images of Zelina Vega at the event she shared and retweeted on social media below:

