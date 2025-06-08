– WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega and Damian Priest took part in the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade this weekend in New York City. You can view photos and a clip of them in the parade below:

Vega wrote on the event, “What an amazing day.. beautiful experience today celebrating mi gente at the Puerto Rican Day Parade I love you all so much and I’m so so proud to represent such an incredible culture. I’m honored to be apart of it.. and this year as your @WWE Women’s United States Champion 🇵🇷🩴!”

Women’s United States Champion @ZelinaVegaWWE & @ArcherOfInfamy are having a fun time at the 2025 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/C903Xl31Gz — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025