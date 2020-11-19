wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Has Had ‘Powerful Conversations’ With SAG-AFTRA

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega WWE

Since her release from WWE, Zelina Vega had some discussions with SAG-AFTRA according to both parties. As previously reported, Vega was released on Friday afternoon for a “breach of contract,” and tweeted a few minutes before her release was announced that she supported unionization. Soon after, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris tweeted in support of Vega.

Since then, SAG-AFTRA posted to Twitter to note that she has had “Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves.”

Vega then retweeted, posting:

“Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

SAG, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading