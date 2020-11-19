Zelina Vega Has Had ‘Powerful Conversations’ With SAG-AFTRA

Since her release from WWE, Zelina Vega had some discussions with SAG-AFTRA according to both parties. As previously reported, Vega was released on Friday afternoon for a “breach of contract,” and tweeted a few minutes before her release was announced that she supported unionization. Soon after, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris tweeted in support of Vega.

Since then, SAG-AFTRA posted to Twitter to note that she has had “Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves.”

Vega then retweeted, posting:

“Very powerful indeed, thank you all for the pleasant conversation and insight.”

Powerful conversation with Thea Trinidad @Zelina_VegaWWE today. We support her and others as they work to protect and empower themselves. — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) November 19, 2020