– During a recent interview with the Lightweights podcast, former WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega discussed learning she would win the WWE Women’s US Title from Chelsea Green only one hour before her match took place. She won the belt from Green on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Forth Worth, Texas. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Zelina Vega on learning she was going to win the US Title: “So first of all, I didn’t even know [I was winning] until like a good hour before the show, so it’s one of those things where you don’t really believe it until you hear that. When I heard my name, this is like the moment you notice I started to get emotional.”

On being in the moment: “On the ramp, that’s when I started to get emotional about it. Still when I pinned her, I was still in the moment and not really thinking. I was in work mode, and then all of a sudden I became Thea on the ramp. That was the moment. It was insane. It was just something that you don’t really plan to feel and then all of a sudden you’re just like I’m eight years old again.”

Vega lost the WWE Women’s US Title to Giulia last Friday at WWE SmackDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She held the title for 62 days.