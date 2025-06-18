Zelina Vega Says She Was ‘Smiling All Day Long’ When Aleister Black Returned To WWE

In an interview with USA Today, Zelina Vega gave her reaction to her husband Aleister Black making his return to WWE. Black returned to the company back in April after nearly four years away. Here are highlights:

On winning the women’s US title: “It’s as much a shock to you guys as it was to me. I just realized that as I looked at (the title), I was like, ‘Oh (expletive), this is real.’ That’s when I grabbed my face. That’s when I realized it was real.”

On finally winning a singles title in WWE: “It felt nice to just finally exhale. The only times I’ve really ever done that was at Backlash (2023), winning (the title) and then at the memorial. It was nice to feel like I actually accomplished part of the promise that I made so long ago.”

On the return of Aleister Black: “I was kind of just wowed by the fact that I was even seeing him at work again. I looked like a little school girl. I was smiling all day long.”