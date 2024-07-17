Zelina Vega on Her Recent Loss: ‘Give Me the Ball’

– On WWE Raw earlier this week, Zelina Vega lost to Sonya Deville in just over a minute, and there’s been some controversy amongst fans over the loss in light of Vega’s recent work on WWE TV with Liv Morgan. Vega took to social media earlier today, and she shared some comments on not getting the chance to hold the ball in WWE.

Zelina Vega wrote, “All my life, I’ve heard that my height holds me back. Today is no different. But there’s just so much you can prove here and there. I’ve gotten to touch the ball but never actually hold it. Give. me. the. ball. If I drop it F**K me, I’ll fall back..but I’m ready to settle this.” You can view her comments below.