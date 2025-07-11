Zilla Fatu Reveals His Favorite Matches Of His Career Thus Far

Zilla Fatu has faced a number of big independent stars in his wrestling career so far, and he recently named a few of his favorite matches. The HOG Crown Jewel and ROW Champion spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked about his five favorite matches in his career. You can see some highlights below:

On his match with Real1/Enzo Amore in Atlanta: “Oh, me versus Enzo Amore. Me versus him. It was in Atlanta for Fourth Rope. That’s the match that I just woke up and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I am a beast. I am the main one,’ you know? Like I said, he just helped my mind elevate after that match. He just reminded me that I’m someone. Shout out to Enzo for doing that.”

on his match with 1 Called Manders: “It’s crazy you say that Manders is one of my 15 like matches. So my 15 is a mean lineup and Manders is one of them. Yeah, that was at GCW in Arizona. I remember it. I remember it in Arizona.”

On facing Blake Christian in GCW: “If you asked me like my top five, that match is definitely in my top five. GCW run definitely, it helped with my career and it helped with my journey because when I did start there, I started backwards. What I mean by that is I learned the hardcore stuff first and then I learned the TV stuff, you know? So that was in Atlantic city at Showboat. I remember that. I remember all my matches by heart.”

On his full top five: “So if you want, I could do a top five right now. Let’s go ahead and kick it off. Me versus Enzo in Atlanta. You have me versus Blake Christan in Chicago. You have me versus Mike Bailey in Showboat for GCW. I like me versus Jake something. Oh, I love him too. He’s one of the OGs. Even bigger in person brother. No facts. It doesn’t. They need a bigger, broader wide camera. I would say the fifth one, I would say the fifth one i t would have to be multiple matches that I had with Jacob Fatu. Those you guys don’t know, I did tag with Jacob on the indies and one of my favorite ones was me and him versus the Bang Bros.”