Zilla Fatu Explains Why The New Bloodline is ‘Dangerous’

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Zilla Fatu gave his thoughts on the new version of the Bloodline in WWE and why he thinks it’s dangerous. The group consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns hasn’t been involved and Jimmy Uso was kicked out.

Fatu said: “I think it’s dangerous. I think it’s definitely opened a lot of people’s eyes because it’s like, with the Bloodline story, there’s so many perspectives, so many opinions, so many outlooks with this story. What makes this story so beautiful and so legendary, there’s no belt involved. Everybody going for that necklace.“