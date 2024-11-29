Zilla Fatu Reveals His 2025 Career Goals

Zilla Fatu has plans for 2025, as he noted in a recent interview. The son of Umaga spoke with the Wrestle Era Podcast recently, and during the conversation he was asked what his goals for the coming year are.

“There’s more gold,” Fatu began (per Fightful). “2025, my brand is gonna be bigger. YouTube, everything is gonna be bigger. My team will be stronger and wiser, and not only that, but the people that I’m connecting with, the group is gonna be bigger. Obviously, I’m gonna have more gold. I’m trying to get off parole faster. I’ve been staying out of trouble and everything, and I just hope that when this paperwork goes through, I hope the judge signs off on it, because once he signs off on it, I’ll get off parole, and I’ll be able to go overseas and collect more goal. So that’s why I’m not in no rush at all.”

He continued, “So I’m just trying to finish my parole and stay out of trouble, finish the classes, pay my parole fees on time, and just go from there. But 2025, definitely more gold. 2025, whatever rewards or whatever I have coming my way is supposed to happen. God already has this written out. I just have to keep working and be humble, and not only that, the most important thing, do the right stuff when nobody’s looking. It’s destined for me to be great. I just have to take it one day at a time and build one brick at a time, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m trusting the process and trusting my team, that’s the most important thing right now.”