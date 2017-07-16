– The Wrestling Observer (via WrestlingInc.com) has a news update on the Mae Young Classic tournament. The first two nights of the tournament were completed on Friday, July 14. The report notes that there are people in WWE that were unhappy with the tournament. The report notes that these are people “who believe that WWE women all have to be hot.” Take it for what it’s worth, but the report claims that the people who expressed this belief thought that a lot of the women in the tournament were not “good looking enough” to WWE’s usual standards.