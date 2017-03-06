SiriusXM has announced that Bully Ray will now co-hosted Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca. The show streams every weekday from 2-4 PM ET on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radio and the SiriusXP app. He will debut today and host again tomorrow. Stating next week, he’ll host every Thursday and Friday. He and LaGreca will take calls from wrestling fans in the US and talk about wrestling news. He will also be part of Busted Open’s coverage of Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida this month. You can find more details here.