The same video package from yesterday’s show opened this one, showing highlights of NJPW.

David Finlay, Jushin Thunder LIger and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight and ROH World Television Champion KUSHIDA vs. Sho Tanaka, Yoehi Komatsu and YOSHITATSU

Liger’s team features three of my favorite juniors. YOSHI is ass though. They play with the crowd cheering LIger’s team and booing anyone associated with YOSHITATSU. They put the referee on the ropes and he gets a pop. Finla ystarts with TATSU and they work some wristlocks. Their exchange ends evenly. Tags to Liger and Komatsu. Liger overpowers him but takes a hip toss. They collide and Liger back drops him to the outside. He follows with a baseball slide. Back inside, Liger goes for the surfboard, but his opponents break it up to a ton of heat. Liger takes triple team offense and the Tempura Boyz hit a double flapjack for two. Liger escapes them and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, followed by shotei. He makes the hot tag to KUSHIDA, who runs over both Tempura Boyz. He hits his hiptoss/cartwheel/dropkick combo. TATSU gets loads of heat for his offense. KUSHIDA takes he and Komatsu out with a double handspring elbow. He takes out the Tempura Boyz with a dive to the outside. Tanaka gets left alone inside with KUSHIDA, who tries a Hoverboard Lock. It gets blocked and the Tempura Boyz hit a tandem flapjack/DDT. At least that’s what it looked like. Tanaka looks for a Package Piledriver, but KUSHIDA gets free. He eats some strikes and comes back with a kick. Tanaka slaps him, so KUSHIDA hits an overhead bicycle kick. Tanaka counters a handspring back elbow with a German suplex. Tags to Finlay and TATSU. TATSU hits a springboard dropkick and fires off strikes and kicks, before snapping off a powerslam. TATSU goes up but Finlay goes under and dropkicks him. Charging elbows in the corner followed by a seated uppercut for two. TATSU hits a hip toss into a knee but the pin is broken. He crotch chops the crowd and wants the Pedigree but it gets countered into a backbreaker for two. Finlay applies the Stretch Muffler, while Liger slaps the surfobard on Komatsu. KUSHIDA traps Tanaka with the Hoverboard Lock and TATSU taps.

Winners: David Finlay, Jushin Thunder LIger and KUSHIDA in 8:53

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Jay Lethal vs. Kenny Omega

No time limit in this round. Omega gives a clean break on the ropes, only to get in a cheap shot on Lethal’s taped ribs. The camera missed exactly what kind of shot it was. A boot sends Lethal outside, where Omega drives him into the guardrail. Inside, Omega misses a splash but flips over him in the corner. He avoids a kick from Lethal and gets hi up for the One Winged Angel. Lethal fights it off and counters into a pin. It goes nowhere and he hits a superkick. Omega avoids Lethal Injection but eats two superkicks. Lethal hits Lethal Injection but Omega rolls outside to avoid the pin. Lethal follows with his trio of suicide dives. Lethal goes up and hits a diving elbow for two. Lethal keeps selling the ribs, despite being in control. Lethal targets Omega’s left leg with a series of kicks, followed by a kneebreaker attempt. Omega rolls through and blocks a figure four, but takes a dragon screw. Lethal Injection is countered into a backstabber and Omega rolls over to sell the leg. Crowd is about 75/25 in favor of Kenny. Omega hits a forearm to the lower back before removing the tape and driving his knee into the ribs. Omega hits a kitchen sink, staying in control. Bow and arrow submission from Kenny. Lethal survives, but keeps taking body shots. Lethal fights back until Omega goes low with a dropkick, then punts him in the ribs. Lethal avoids a Fameasser like move, countering into the Blue Thunder Bomb. Lethal hits an enziguri but has Lethal Injection stopped again. Snap dragon suplex by Kenny, who follows with Aoi Shoudou. Lethal avoids V-Trigger, but eats two anyway. Omega hits a third that was very Boma Ye like, for a near fall. Lethal trips up Omega for a figure four but Omega pulls him into a small package for two. Omega connects on a doctor bomb for two. Another V-Trigger hits, but Lethal tries countering the One Winged Angel into a rana. Omega holds on to block it, powers him back up and hits One Winged Angel to win.

Winner: Kenny Omega in 12:57

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A rare CHAOS/Suzuki-Gun match that sounds cool. Sabre has the balls to try and get into a fight with Ishii. He fires off uppercuts that don’t have an effect, so Ishii knocks him down with one shot. More uppercuts from Sabre, but Ishii takes him down with ease. Sabre tries a headbutt and nit hurts him more. Ishii hits a headbutt of his own. Ishii proceeds to beat on him in the corner, so Sabre goes to his wheelhouse, snapping the arm. He takes Ishii to the mat and works a modified armbar before turning Ishii over for a near fall. Sabre goes to a version of the Tequila Sunrise, but with a toe hold. Sabre’s aggressive as he snaps off the leg to a chorus of boos. Crowd is probably 65/35 in favor of Ishii. Now that Ishii is wounded, Sabre fires off kicks. Not much effect still, as defiant Ishii spits at him and headbutts him to the mat. Sabre sells each shot like it stuns him. Ishii sets Sabre up on the top, so Sabre twists his arm in strange ways. Ishii uses strikes to get free and then hits the stalling superplex for two. Sabre blocks a lariat with a high kick to the arm. He hits a leaping Northern lights suplex that he transitions beautifully into an arm submission. Ishii escapes but Sabre pounces on the wrist and arm again. Sabre bends it a bunch until Ishii hits a backdrop driver. They counter each other a few times until Sabre gets the prawn hold pin for two. It’s such a good pin that I almost always buy it as a finish. Kick to the arm by Sabre, but Ishii stops him with a headbutt. Sabre catches the sliding lariat into an armbar that he wrenches hard on. Ishii gets his foot neat the ropes, but SAbre grabs it and pulls it away into a submission too. Ishii is twisted in awful ways but won’t give up. As he gets his arm close, Sabre pulls it away too somehow! Ishii then rolls and gets his foot on the ropes in a great spot. Sabre can’t believe it. He kicks at Ishii’s arm a bunch but Ishii fires up and shoves them off. He then wallops Sabre with a shot, but continues to sell the arm. Sabre leaps into the Kimura position. Ishii fights off but Sabre hits a PK. Ishii no sells and hits a lariat. He hits the Brainbuster to win.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii in 11:42

Dragon Lee, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Titan and Volador Jr. vs. BUSHI, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

Naito and Volador start things off, but Naito calmly avoids the lockup twice. TRANQUILO. When they finally start, Volador goes way fast, they avoid each other and Naito does his signature taunt. Hiromu runs in while Naito taunts on the mat and jumps Volador with BUSHI. Volador fights them off, avoids an attack and takes them out with a great Asai moonsault. BUSHI and Titan have a fun exchange, before SANADA just takes him out. BUSHI uses his shirt to choke Titan, while everyone brawls outside. Naito pulls Juice by his hair up the ramp. Things calm down and SANADA gets the tag. He ties Titan up and Juice comes in, only to get tied up too. SANADA dropkicks them in the ass. Barnett: That’ll make your brown eye blue. Naito and BUSHI work tandem offense that ends with a Naito dropkick. Naito hits an enziguri but Titan lands on his feet on a German. He Matrix avoids a clothesline and hits a back kick. Hot tag to Juice and the jUICE IS LOOSE! He hits leg sweeps and spinebusters galore. SANADA and Naito are in opposite corners, so Juice gives them clotheslines and cannonball attacks. Hiromu stops his run and Naito nails his slingshot dropkick in the corner. Hiromu gets the tag to a pop. Juice blocks a kick and they have a fun exchange before a leg lariat from Juice. Lee gets the tag and the RIVALRY LIVES ON. Lee with a dropkick for two. They trade brutal sounding chops for what seems like an eternity. The crowd comes to their feet, they avoid each other adn Hiromu tries a rana. Lee cartwheels out but gets caught in a wheelbarrow German. Lee comes back witha rebound German and high knee. Hiromu overhead tosses him into the corner to stop the pace. EVIL and White both get tags. White wins a strike battle, ducks a clothesline and hits a back elbow. White tries a backdrop driver but EVIL blocks. EVIL hits a big forearm, so Jay gives it back .SANADA kicks him in the back and snaps him off the top rope. Tilt-a-whirl slam by EVIL, then the tag to BUSHI. BUSHI hits a missile dropkick and does a spinaroonie. DDT by BUSHI. White gets hit with kicks galore from the NEVER Six Man Champs. BUSHI gets two on a cradle neckbreaker. He goes up for MX, but White avoids it. Lee dropkicks BUSHI, but gets taken down by Naito. Naito has his tornado DDT blocked by Juice, who clotheslines him. SANADA and EVIL eat double clotheslines from Juice. Juice rocks Hiromu with a left hand and signals as Titan delivers a springboard moonsault to take out Hiromu. White blocks MX and Lee delviers a superkick. Backstabber into White’s uranage for two. He hits Sister Abigail (or whatever he calls it) to pick up his second win of the weekend.

Winners: Dragon Lee, Jay White, Juice Robinson, Titan and Volador Jr. in 12:28

The Guerrillas of Destiny and Hangman Page w/ Chase Owens and HAKU vs. Michael Elgin and IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine

OH MY FUCKING GOD IT’S HAKU! Elgin didn’t get dressed up like War Machine, which sucks. He starts with Page and levels him. Page works a headlock but Elgin doesn’t fall on a shoulder block. Elgin dares him to try again. Page fails and wants Elgin to hit the ropes. He does, Page tries a boot and gets caught. Elgin ends up hitting a slam from out of the corner. Tag to Tama and Loa comes in with him. Tag to Hanson and War Machine enter. Dropkicks by GOD before they fire off shots in the corner. War Machine turn it around and hit stereo tosses. Elgin enters and delivers a stalling vertical on Page. Pump kick by Elgin, dropkick by Rowe and GOD get run over by Hanson. Hanson uses his beard to add insult to injury, raking it on Tama. Tama comes back with a variation of Cross Rhodes. He shouldn’t really do that with Cody in the stable. The Bullet Club isolate Hanson in the corner. He takes a heat as Tama lays into him with headbutts. Hanson takes down Loa and Page and Elgin get the tags. Elgin knocks down Page and hits a slingshot splash. Corner clothesline from Elgin but Tama comes in. Elgin sends him outside and drops Loa onto the middle rope. He hip tosses Page onto Loa and nails the falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) for two. Elgin ducks a shot from Page and hits a German. Page avoids a second one but gets caught by Rowe. Elgin then launches Page into Rowe, before Hanson comes in for a double team move. The pin is broken up. Things break down and War Machine want Fallout. It gets cut off and GOD hit their tag finisher (I don’t recall the name). Hanson remains crotched up top, but he fights off GOD. Things are happening off camera that the crowd pop for. Elgin pulls GOD away from Hanson and fires off forearms. GOD shout for him to bring it, so Elgin does. He eats a series of strikes and takes a neckbreaker. Hanson comes off the top with a somersault. GOD still turn it around and hit a Samoan drop/neckbreaker combo. They look for their finish on Rowe but he fights it off and slams Loa down. Tama gets tossed over and eats a vicious knee. Page turns Rowe inside out with a lariat and hits the Rite of Passage to win.

Winners: The Guerrillas of Destiny and Hangman Page in 11:16

The NJPW Chairman entered the ring to thank the fans for their support. He announced they will return to the United States in 2018!