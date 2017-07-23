Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– Renee “clearly too good for this” Young, Jerry “Cashing a Check” Lawler, David “Filling a Forced Minority Announcer’s Spot” Otunga and Sam “Co-Opted Media” Roberts are on the kickoff show tonight.

– They go into hype mode for the big matches on tonight’s show, like the horribly outdated flag match juxtaposed against the equally dated and bottom of the barrel scraping evil foreigner vs. American hero trope; because why create an interesting angle for Cena or Rusev when we have Xenophobia.

– Cena is interviewed and gives him big America, FUCK YEAH promo.



– We get a big video package for the women’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination #1 Contender’s Match, featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya.

– Carmella is joined by a crazy amount of extensions and discusses how she is the undisputed MITB winner. She has a title shot whenever she wants and may, in fact, be champion by Summerslam. She continues to not be sure when to and when not to use her accent, which is greatly annoying.

– We get highlights of AJ Styles throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game today. He then proclaimed that the US Title is the workhorse title, that Owens is not man enough for the job and that if someone thinks they are better then they can come and take it from him.

– Owens says that Styles talks because he needs to convince himself and others of how good he is, and that he doesn’t have to do that. Tonight he takes his title back, and will prove that he is more of a man that AJ Styles ever will be.

– Mike & Maria Kanellis join the social media lounge. They hype up Mike’s big rematch with Sami Zayn tonight.

– Aiden English sings his little intro.