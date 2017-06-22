Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.22.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sony Six Elimination Match: Matt Sydal won @ 19:00 via pin [***¼]

– Laurel Van Ness and Sienna defeated Allie and Rosemary @ 2:03 via pin [NR]

– Mahabali Shera defeated KM @ 2:10 via pin [NR]

– Alberto el Patron & James Storm defeated Lashley & EC3 @ 18:06 via DQ [**¾]

– We get highlights from last week’s show and Sonjay Dutt’s big win.

– Sienna yells at Laurel and says Rosemary isn’t here tonight so Laurel has Allie all to herself in their match tonight. Sienna tries to get her to focus.

Sony Six Elimination Match: Trevor Lee vs. Davey Richards vs. Suicide vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Sydal : Richards attacks Eddie right away and they brawl to the floor. The rest pair off, Richards then cuts off Sutter but then runs into a suplex. Eddie then wipes out Richards with a suicide dive. Suicide sends Sutter to the floor, Lee hits the PK and that leaves Suicide and Sydal to battle. Sydal then sent to the floor and Suicide hits the Nestea plunge onto the pile and we take a break. Post break, and Suicide hits a high cross on Sutter for 2. Lee sneaks in and rolls up Sutter with the tights for the elimination. Eddie gets sent back to the floor, Richards and Lee work over Suicide and remain friendly for the time being. Eddie back in and is the old house of fire. Richards eventually sidesteps him, Eddie posts himself and is sent to the floor. Suicide makes the big comeback, working over both Lee and Richards but Richards hits a head kick to save Lee, but Suicide avoids the double stomp, but Lee hits a running double stomp to eliminate Suicide. Sydal and Eddie return, and they take control sending Richards and Lee to the floor. Richards throws a chair into Eddie’s face a she tried a dive and is DQ’d for it. With that being the case, he beats down Eddie with chair shots, charges him but Eddie fires back and hits God’s last gift onto a chair; for some reason Eddie is DQ’d for attacking a man that was DQ’d already for attacking him; we’re down to Lee vs. Sydal. Post break and they battle back and forth, with Sydal getting a backslide for 2. Sydal then hits a head kick and standing moonsault for 2. Sydal then hits a RANA for a near fall. Sydal up top, but Lee avoids and hits a superman punch for 2. Sydal counters the suplex, and wipes out Lee with a head kick and finishes him with a shooting star press for the win. Matt Sydal won @ 19:00 via pin [***¼] I liked that we started with a match, I liked that it got a lot of time and love that the X-Division was featured. I also loved that Edwards & Richards didn’t give a shit about winning, and were instead consumed with killing each other. This was a good match to kick off the show.

– Sydal gets a fancy little trophy.

– Swoggle and Spud look to brawl in the streets, an old woman steals Spud’s phone when he hands it to her to film them.

– Allie is freaked out that Rosemary hasn’t arrived.

– We see Park upset and Borash arrives. Borash brought him a frozen pizza and a soda. Park is afraid that they will be destroyed at Slammiversary. Borash says it’s not over and gives Park a pep talk. They then do the Mega Powers handshake.

Laurel Van Ness and Sienna vs. Allie and Rosemary : Allie is out, but no Rosemary. Sienna and Van Ness look to attack and make their way up the ramp, but Rosemary appears from under the ring to attack them. The match officially starts, but Sienna takes out Rosemary’s knee and that allows she and Van Ness to take control and Van Ness then chokes her out in the ropes. Van Ness then hits a dropkick, but Allie gets the tag and runs wild and hits a code breaker. KM makes his way out, Sutter stops him and Sienna hits a German on Rosemary and Van Ness hits the double stomp, allowing Sienna to pick up the win. Laurel Van Ness and Sienna defeated Allie and Rosemary @ 2:03 via pin [NR] They hyped this as Rosemary’s first loss, which made it feel even more anticlimactic. They did it to try and get some heat on Sienna, but it felt really flat.

– Don West hypes Slammiversary.

– Sonjay Dutt’s celebration is next.

– We see footage of LAX invading smaller promotions, dropping other tag teams and trying to steal the promoter’s bankroll. I believe this was the footage they filmed over WrestleMania weekend; LAX aren’t in India, because they have priors.

Sonjay Dutt’s X-Division Championship Celebration : We see Dutt mobbed in the streets as he arrives for his celebration. Borash and Shera welcome Dutt to the ring for his celebration. Dutt is thrilled to be here and to finally win the X-Division title after 15-years of trying. He thanks all that supported him, and now that he is champion, he will be the greatest X-Division champion ever. Low Ki then arrives, and as always, he’s dressed for the occasion, wearing his suit. Ki says that he is here to congratulate Dutt, he isn’t one for excuses, but feels Dutt had luck on his side last week. But Dutt did win so congratulations. Ki says the fans love this and appreciate sportsmanship, but feels the title belongs to him. He says it is only fair that Dutt offers him a rematch. Dutt agrees, but says it will be at Slammiversary, and will be 2 out of 3 falls match. Ki likes this idea, and they shake hands. But Ki then attacks and lays out both Dutt & Shera. Low Ki says FUCK YOUR SPORTSMANSHIP! Ki then hits a double stomp on Shera to stand tall. Ki then looks to take out Dutt, but Sydal makes the save. Good segment to set up the rematch at the PPV and to get some heat on Ki. Unfortunately people will shit on it since WWE did a “celebration” with Mahal last month.

KM vs. Mahabali Shera : These two were the final two in last week’s Sony Six invitational. Shera fights through doctors to compete in the match. The crowd is behind Shera as KM beats him down. Shera tries to fight back, but his ribs are all taped up and KM keeps attacking them to maintain control. Shera looks to fight back, but his ribs are bothering him too much. KM misses the slingshot splash, Shera hits sky-high and wins. Mahabali Shera defeated KM @ 2:10 via pin [NR] This was a perfectly fine segment to portray Shera as a hero in front of the Indian crowd, done against a guy that’s only around to lose. I felt that they ruined with the post match.

– Post match, Kongo Kong arrives and beats down Shera. Shera tries to fire up, but the numbers game gets to him and KM hits a slam and Kong hits the top rope splash to stand tall.

– Borash and Park train for Slammiversary. They do a lot of high fives, and Borash does a front flip into the pool as part of his “X-Division training.” Park then cannonballs into the pool.

Who is Moose’s Partner For Slammiversary? : Eli Drake and Chris Adonis make their way to the ring. They discuss their issues with Moose and the fact that they will face him at Slammiversary, in a tag team match, if he can find a partner. They run down Moose and say that he got involved in their business. They claim all of Moose’s friends are in matches at the PPV, and hope that his partner is Bruce Prichard. They call out Moose and want him to reveal who his partner is. Moose makes his way to the ring. Moose says he doesn’t have a partner in the back, but he then reveals that former Panthers and Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (who made an Impact cameo earlier this year) is his partner. We see media clips of the coverage the news got that Williams was training for his wrestling debut. Drake and Adonis jump Moose and beat him down since he is alone. Drake lays out Moose by hitting him with the Impact Grand Championship. This was a solid segment to set up the PPV match; I have no issue with them bringing in Williams, hopefully they get good media attention and some football players do really well in wrestling, especially when they are big fans. I just wish the booking was such that I cared one little bit about Drake & Adonis.

Alberto el Patron & James Storm vs. Lashley & EC3 : Storm and Lashley to begin things. Lashley takes control right away, working over Storm in the corner. Storm stuns Lashley off the buckles, and follows with rights and clotheslines and EC3 and Patron tag in. Patron shoves him down, and then sends EC3 to the floor. Patron then sends Lashley to the floor and then backdrops Storm to the floor onto them as we take a break. Post break, E3 works over Patron in the corner. Lashley in and he helps out in beating on Patron. They work some double teams, and then Lashley takes the heat and then misses the corner spear and posts himself. EC3 in and cuts off the tag, hits a belly to back suplex and then sits Patron up top, but Patron works the hanging arm bar. They do a double down. Storm and Lashley tag in, Storm runs wild hitting the atomic drop and enziguri. Sling blade follows and he then pulls EC3 in and grabs the leather strap. Lashley cuts off Storm and tosses him to the floor. The ref holds back patron as EC3 works over Storm on the floor. Lashley then hits a stalling suplex. Lashley and EC3 keep the heat on Storm, Patron gets a blind tag, but the ref didn’t see it, allowing the heels to keep control and work double teams. Storm tries to fire up but runs into a Lashley powerslam. EC3 tags himself in; Lashley did not appreciate this. Storm then hits a desperation tornado DDT and gets the hot tag to Patron, who runs wild. The enziguri takes EC3 down, covering for 2. Lashley in and cuts off Patron, but Patron hits a backstabber for 2. They all brawl to the corner, and we get a tower of doom spot. Lashley misses the spear, Storm superkicks Lashley and Patron hits him with a superkick of his own. Patron gets the arm bar on Lashley, but EC3 makes the save. EC3 grabs the strap and whips the ref for the DQ. They all continue to brawl, with Storm and Patron controlling. Storm gets the strap and chases EC3 away as Patron and Lashley brawl. Alberto el Patron & James Storm defeated Lashley & EC3 @ 18:06 via DQ [**¾] This was a pretty good match overall, that just never got into the higher gear. I am more than ok with the DQ finish because no one on the match should be losing; Lashley & Patron have the big unification match, and EC3 & Storm are essentially fighting for the #1 contender’s spot at Slammiversary.

– Patron poses in the crowd with the Impact & GFW titles.

– Next week we get a contract signing and a Mumbai Street Fight between Spud & Swoggle.

– End scene.

