Csonka’s NJPW G1 Special in The USA (Night 1) Review 7.01.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky), Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt), Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale @ 13:00 via pin [****]

– LIJ defeated Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, & Jushin Liger @ 6:55 via pin [**]

– US Title Tournament Match: Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page @ 8:00 via pin [**]

– US Title Tournament Match: Zack Sabre Jr defeated Juice Robinson @ 10:24 via submission [***½]

– David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, Yoshitatsu, & Billy Gunn @ 9:50 via pin [*]

– IWGP Tag Title NO DQ Match: War Machine defeated Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 11:20 via pin to become the new champions [***]

– US Title Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 16:02 via pin [****½]

– US Title Tournament Match: Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin @ 22:45 via pin [****½]

– IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated ROH Champion Cody @ 25:57 via pin [****]

– We get a slick opening video package, and then Jim Ross & Josh Barnett welcomes us to the show.

Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky) , Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt), Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale : Scurll and Ospreay to begin, they work some slick back and forth, nice work and Scurll does his bird taunt and eye pokes Ospreay. Ospreay counters with a dropkick and tease a dive into the superhero pose. Yujiro in and attacks, but he also eats a dropkick. Fale in and cuts off Ospreay. Mark tags in and goes right after Fale, Jay in and hits a dropkick. They then work over Yuhiro and send him to the floor. Jay hits a dive and Mark hits the blockbuster to the floor. The Bucks and Roppongi Vice in and they brawl. Roppongi takes control but eat superkicks and the Bucks and Scurll run wild. Scurll gets his umbrella and opens it as the Bucks hit dives. Kicks Scurll to the floor and then hits a big shooting star press to the floor. Scurll does the finger break spot on Mark, teases the chicken wing but mark cuts him off with kicks, but Yujiro cuts him off. Nick with a superkick to Rocky, Jay makes the save and eats a superkick. Trent hits the tornado DDT, Scurll cuts off Trent but runs into an Ospreay Spanish fly and everyone is down. Rocky hits a RANA on Matt, and then hits the forever clotheslines on the Bucks. Rocky hits clotheslines on Fale, who no sells and is annoyed. Trent in to make the save, they hit Fale with double knees, but Fale levels them with clotheslines. Fale then tosses Trent onto the pile on the floor with the bad luck fall. The Briscoes in and attack Fale. The Bucks return and run wild, hitting superkicks and then work over Rocky. They hit the buckle bomb combo, but Ospreay cuts off the Meltzer driver and Rocky rolls up Matt for the win. Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky), Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt), Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale @ 13:00 via pin [****] This was an absolutely great opening match with everyone getting some time to shine; Roppongi Vice gets the win to give them momentum for tomorrow’s tag title match with the Bucks. It’s exactly what the opener should have been, balls to the wall, get the crowd excited and to make it feel like you’re in for a special night of action.

Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, & Jushin Liger vs. LIJ (EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Hiromu Takahashi) : Liger is crazy over here. Volador and BUSHI to begin. They work a fast paced back and forth, with Volador hitting a head scissors and then Liger tags in. SANADA also tags in, EVIl sneaks in and attacks Liger, he and SANADA look to attack, but Liger runs them together and sends SANADA to the floor but gets tripped up by EVIL. LIJ rushes the ring and sends the faces to the floor, and then takes control, working over Liger. Titan in and SANADA cuts him off and ties him up in a ball. SANADA dropkicks him in the ass, and tags in EVIL. They double-team Liger; EVIL hits a running senton for 2. BUSHI in with a missile dropkick, and Liger battles back hitting the back breaker on BUSHI. Shotei to EVIL and Dragon Lee gets the hot tag, Takahashi in and they beat on each other. Volador and Titan hit stereo dives as Lee goes back on the attack to Takahashi. Basement dropkick by lee, Titan tags in and hits a springboard high cross, and covers for 2. Titan then runs into an overhead toss into the buckles, it breaks down and LIJ isolate Titan, hitting a triple basement dropkick for 3. Takahashi takes the ref, EVIL puts a chair on Titan’s head and uses another to knock it off; Takahashi hits the time bomb for the win. LIJ defeated Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr, & Jushin Liger @ 6:55 via pin [**] This was only ok, with it never settling in or hitting the highs like the opener did. Nowhere near the greatness of most of the LIJ tags. Ross was also really rough here on commentary, coming across as confused with the various masked competitors.

– A NJPW representative has the new IWJP US Title in the ring as we’re about to kick off the first tournament match.

US Title Tournament Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page : Page attacked Lethal as he made his entrance, and Lethal’s ribs are taped from the big beat down he got at the ROH PPV. Lethal quickly fought back, hitting a suicide dive and lays in chops to Page, covering for 2. Lethal then hit the lethal combo, again covering for 2. page then cuts off Lethal, dropping him ribs first onto the ropes. Lethal to the floor and Page hits his shooting star shoulder block to the floor. Back in and Page hits corner clotheslines and a senton, as he starts to focus on the ribs. Page then hits a bridging fall away slam, covering for 2. Lethal fires up with chops and rights, but Page cuts off the lethal injection and works the octopus hold. Lethal escapes, hits the bicycle kick and hits a cutter. Lethal up top now, hits the elbow drop but can’t cover due to the ribs. He finally gets the cover for 2. Page counters the figure four into a roll up. Page counters the lethal injection, hits the slingshot lariat and covers for 2. Page looks for last rites, but Lethal counters and hits a superkick and forearms. Lethal follows with the back breaker and lariat. Lethal hits a sloppy looking lethal injection, and both men are down. They trade strikes, Lethal hits an enziguri and another. Lethal hits the lethal injection, and covers for the win. Jay Lethal defeated Hangman Page @ 8:00 via pin [**] This was a really clunky match, that never felt like they got locked into a groove and Page failing to not only impress with a big chance here, but failing to look ruthless as he work on the ribs was completely lackadaisical. It felt largely flat and off throughout, like a lot of Lethal’s NJPW work. I really wish Lethal would use a new finish: the Lethal injection is trash.

US Title Tournament Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr : Sabre looks to grapple early, but Juice hits strikes and a dropkick. The back breaker and Russian leg sweep follow and then the running senton. Sabre counters, and attacks the arm of Juice. Sabre pulls Juice to the mat and starts to break him down, looking to destroy the arm. Sabre is working with a good aggression here, which is when he thrives. He works a cravat, pulling at Juice’s hair for some extra leverage. Juice then hits the toss up gut buster to cut Sabre off. Sabre battles back, working the hanging kimura but Juice powers out into a jackhammer and both men are down. Juice fires up and hits the cannonball, Sabre escapes the powerbomb but as Juice looks for pulp friction, Sabre gets the European clutch for 2. Sabre then goes back to work on the arm, lays in kicks to the arm and then talks shit, being a general prick to Juice. They trade slaps and strikes, jabs by Juice follow but Sabre chops him in the neck. Juice hits a desperation high kick, but Sabre hits the rolling arm bar and transitions to the triangle but Juice looks to power out but Sabre almost rips his arm off. Juice has to use all of his strength to hit a single armed powerbomb to escape. Sabre tries to go back after the arm, and then counters pulp friction into the octopus hold. Juice struggles and tries to make the ropes but Sabre does a great job of joint manipulation to stop that and Juice had to submit. Zack Sabre Jr defeated Juice Robinson @ 10:24 via submission [***½] This was a very good match and a breath of fresh air after the two clunkers that came before it. It easily smoked Page vs. Lethal. Robinson was a great, resilient babyface, while Sabre was working is salty asshole grappling, and looked vicious in victory.

David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, Yoshitatsu , & Billy Gunn : KUSHIDA and Komatsu to begin, KUSHIDA takes control and throws a crotch chop at Billy Gunn to a huge pop. KUSHIDA works for the hover boar lock, tags in Finlay who runs wild, hitting a dropkick on Tanaka. He and KUSHIDA work quick tags, but Komatsu pulls KUSHIDA to the floor. He and Tanaka double team KUSHIDA and work him over on the floor. Team Gunn takes the heat on KUSHIDA, with Tanaka looking to work an arm bar; KUSHIDA escapes but Gunn tags in and works over KUSHIDA in the corner and tells KUSHIDA to suck his dick. Tanaka and Komatsu send KUSHIDA’s partners to the floor, but KUSHIDA fights back, hits a RANA and dropkick. Gunn cuts off the tag, but KUSHIDA hits the back handspring elbow. Tanahashi in, runs wild and Gunn takes some really clunky bumps. Gunn fucking drops Tanahashi on a high cross attempt, and then hits a fall away slam, Tanahashi hits a sling blade, fucks sake it’s like Gunn has forgotten how to bump. Tatsu and White tag in, White works him over with uppercuts and a Saito suplex for 2. Tatsu manages to hit a spin kick, heads up top and White cuts him off and suplexes him to the corner. It breaks down, Tanahashi hits Gunn with another sling blade, White and Finlay double team Tatsu with White hitting a uranage for 2. This is a fucking mess, not even chaotic in a good way; White hits a flatliner and pins Tatsu. David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, Yoshitatsu, & Billy Gunn @ 9:50 via pin [*] This was not good in any way; Gunn looked horrible here, dropping Tanahashi and seemingly forgetting how to take basic bumps. The structure was all over the place, like they walked out here and said “lets do shit,” and that’s what we got, shit. After seeing Gunn’s performance here, I legit fear for Tanahashi’s safety tomorrow night.

– Pre-match, Rowe says they fought with honor the last time, but tonight, Rowe wants to make this a no DQ match. How very “US” wrestling of them.

IWGP Tag Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tonga & Loa) vs. War Machine (Hanson & Rowe) : they start brawling as the bell rings and spill to the floor. They brawl back into the ring, and Hanson clears the Guerrillas to the floor. Hanson looks for a dive but has a trashcan thrown into his face. Loa and Rowe battle in the ring with Loa laying the boots to him. We get some trashcan lid shots, Tonga in as well and they double-team Rowe, hitting a nice series of moves and scoring a near fall. Hanson back in to make the save, and he hits forever clotheslines on the Guerrillas. Hanson then hits the corner splash to both, but misses the broncobuster. Gun stun by Tonga, it breaks down and leads to all four being down on the mat. They work into a stand off, and then start throwing bombs, but the Guerrillas cut off War Machine and head up top. They hit a top rope head butt and top rope splash for 2 on Rowe. The Guerrillas look to double team Rowe, but he catches Tonga and slams him onto Loa; the pop up powerslam follows for a near fall. Hanson up top, they look for fall out but Chase Owens runs out and hits Hanson with a chair shot. Owens slides in more chairs. They set them up and powerbomb Rowe onto the chairs but Rowe kicks out. The Guerrillas get a table, Rowe fights back but gets cut off. Hanson slides back in and saves Rowe and Owens is in but he gets taken out. Hanson with strikes to Loa, and then wipes out Tonga & Owens with a dive. Rowe with a knee strike and German on Loa and then another knee strike and Loa is finally down. Rowe sets up the table, and war Maxine hit fallout through the table and win the titles. War Machine defeated Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny @ 11:20 via pin to become the new champions [***] This was a good and fun hoss battle, which lost some steam with the Owens run in. The fans didn’t really know who he was and commentary did a shit job of selling it.

– They cut right to commercial, not giving the title change time to settle in.

– They hit Ishii’s music, but then went to Naito’s entrance. This production…

US Title Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito : Naito is over big as expected. He attacks before the bell and then poses before dropping to the floor as Ishii is back in. Naito then sneaks back in and attacks, beating down Ishii and then slapping him. This pisses Ishii off, who fires up with chops. They trade back and forth, with Ishii no selling Naito’s chops and then leveling him and then choking him out with the boot. More chops by Ishii follow, Naito fights back and hits the big boot and another. The neck breaker follows and Naito then hits basement dropkicks. They trade strikes center ring, but Ishii cuts off Naito with a Saito suplex. Ishii then lights up Naito in the corner with chops, follows with a corner clothesline and then hits a powerslam for 2. Naito escapes the powerbomb and hits a draping neck breaker. Naito up top and hits a missile dropkick. Naito looks for his corner kick combo, but Ishii cuts him off with an apron lariat. Ishii looks to suplex Naito back in but Naito hits a DDT to counter. Naito is bleeding from the mouth. Naito looks for a German, Ishii escapes but Naito hits a reverse DDT and a German for the near fall. Naito sets Ishii up top, follows him up and hits the RANA, covering for a good near fall. Naito looks for destino, Ishii fights that off so Naito clubs away at him and kicks away at the head of Ishii. Forearms by Naito follow, he spits at Ishii who gets pissed and head butts Naito. The powerbomb follows for a near fall. Ishii cuts of the clothesline with an uppercut, decapitates Naito with a lariat for a close 2. Naito counters the brainbuster, Naito rolls into a cradle but Ishii escapes. They work into a series of counters, and Naito plants Ishii with a great looking tornado DDT. Naito then hits a missile dropkick to the back of Ishii’s head, hits Gloria and that gets 2. Ishii counters destino with a head butt, but Naito hits a flying forearm. Ishii hits an enziguri and sliding lariat, covering for 2. Naito slaps Ishii, but Ishii look for the brainbuster, and Naito counters into a snapdragon suplex for 2. Ishii counters destino, hits a lariat and another, but Naito kicks out at 2. Ishii finally hits the brainbuster and Naito is done. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tetsuya Naito @ 16:02 via pin [****½] This was an excellent, hard-hitting match between two guys with great chemistry. They work so well together, and brought back some familiar themes from their past matches. This came at time in the show where it really needed a really great match, they kept the crowd, built to a great finish and Ishii looked great in victory.

– Tomorrow it’s Ishii vs. Sabre.

US Title Tournament Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega : The Young Bucks are out with Omega. Omega is over huge here. Re Shoes (the ref) refuses to “too sweet” The Elite and crotch chops them.

Elgin looks to overpower Omega to begin, Omega lays in boots and strikes, but Big Mike will have none of this and tosses him around, but misses a charge. He then hits the shoulder block, and follows with chops. The press slam follows, and then forearms by Elgin and a slam. The slingshot splash connects, and the stalling suplex follows. Elgin crotch chops the Bucks and then covers for 2. Omega finally cuts off Elgin with a boot, and follows with a RANA and Elgin rolls to the floor. Rise of the Terminator time, but Elgin is back and hits the bicycle kick to cut Omega off. Elgin then hits the shoulder block off the top rope. They fight to the floor, Elgin teases a powerbomb, but Omega looks for a moonsault and Elgin catches him. They fight up the ramp, with Omega hitting a kotaro krusher and Omega heads back to ringside. Elgin just beats the count back in, and Omega then grounds him as the fans chant “that was 20.” Omega then locks on the sleeper, hopping on Elgin’s back. Elgin slams him to the corner and escapes. Omega misses the corner elbow, and Elgin follows with chops. Omega hits the Finlay roll but the moonsault eats knees. Elgin then hits a German, rolls into another and Omega gets the ropes. Elgin then hits an enziguri, but Omega counters the next German, sent to the apron and Elgin pulls him back in and hits the powerslam for 2. Elgin hits some short clotheslines, just clubbing away at Omega and the crowd does not like it; Elgin counters the RANA but Omega counters into the snapdragon suplex. Elgin rolls to the floor, and Omega now hits the rise of the Terminator dive wiping out Elgin. Back in the ring we go, Omega up top and hits the missile dropkick, covering for 2. They trade counters, and then chops and Omega hits a huge V trigger and then hits a version of the last shot. Omega fires up but runs into a devastating lariat! Elgin up top and Omega trips him up. They now battle on the apron, Elgin tries to fight off Omega, and does, hitting a German on the apron! Elgin sets Omega up top, and looks for a super Razor’s edge… but transitions into a super sitout powerbomb for a close near fall! Elgin hits the buckle bomb, but Omega then counters into an inside cradle for 2. They trade strikes now, Elgin kills Omega with another sick lariat but Omega survives. Omega fires back with two V triggers… and fucking kills Elgin with a third, hits the reverse RANA and that gets an awesome near fall! Elgin dares Omega to fire away and Omega hits two more knee strikes, Elgin escapes the one winged angel and Omega hits the front cradle driver for 2. V TRIGGER, ONE WINGED ANGEL and it’s good night Big Mike. Kenny Omega defeated Michael Elgin @ 22:45 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely tremendous match, with great hard-hitting action between another set of guys with excellent chemistry. Elgin looked great in loss, because Omega had to go completely murder death kill to finally put him away. The constant build, the way they kept the crowd and the whole package was just excellent; working to an off the charts and almost unreal finishing stretch.

– Omega meets Lethal tomorrow.

– Cody’s intro is inspired by Point Break with the dudes wearing masks of the Ex-presidents. Brandi is out with Cody.

IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. ROH Champion Cody : Cody’s ROH Title is not on the line here. Cody has his shoulder taped up and is reportedly working through a shoulder injury. We get some basic back and forth grappling to begin, Cody takes a powder and gives a kiss to Brandi. Back in and Cody hits the drop down uppercut, but Okada fires back and teases the rainmaker. Okada then takes Cody down, hits the basement dropkick and Cody rolls to the floor. Okada is over big here, while Cody has received some “fuck you Cody” chants. They brawl on the floor, Cody hops over the railing and tries to escape but Okada hits the running cross body over the barricade. They work back to ringside and then back in the ring. Cody cuts off Okada as he comes back in, hits a flatliner and then goes for a few pinning combos, but only getting 2 each time. Cody hits a powerslam, covering for 2 and working the heat on Okada. Cody hit a dump suplex, covering for 2. Cody to the top, and hits the missile dropkick, covering for 2. Cody yells at and spits on the ref, and then gives the fans the double finger salute. Cody then works a full nelson, but Okada fights to his feet and works elbows to escape. Okada then hits a neck breaker for a double down. Okada then follows with forearm strikes, picking up speed and momentum. The back elbow and DDT follows. Okada kips up and hits the running uppercut for 2. Okada sets Cody up top and then dropkicks him to the floor. Okada follows Cody out, teases the tombstone but Cody hits the backdrop to escape. Cody looks for a draping DDT, but Okada counters and hits one of his own on Cody. Back in and Okada up top, but Cody runs up the ropes and hits an arm drag off the top. Cody takes time to celebrate, but Okada turns the disaster kick into a flapjack. He follows with the neck breaker, heads up top and hits the elbow drop. RAINMAKER POSE! Cody counters and rolls into the American nightmare leg lock. Okada struggles, crawls and makes the ropes. Cody releases the hold and slaps away at Okada, Okada is pissed and lights up Coy with forearm strikes and then lays the boots to him in the corner. Brandi is up and yells at Okada. The ref backs Okada off of Cody, but Okada hits a dropkick to the back of the head and then hits the tombstone. Okada looks for the rainmaker, Cody spits in his face and Okada is pissed again and hits the rainmaker. Okada hangs on and hits another. Kenny Omega is out now with a towel as a play off of the angle at Dominion. He and Brandi argue and he tries to get Brandi to throw in the towel. The Bucks arrive, Cody escapes a rainmaker, but runs into a dropkick. RAINMAKER countered and Cody hits a rainmaker of his own, for a legit great near fall. Cody grabs the towel, wipes himself off with it and tosses it at Omega. Cody is fired up, picks up Okada, who hits cross Rhodes on Cody for a near fall. They work to their feet, trade strikes and the crowd is really into this now. Okada fires away with uppercuts, Cody looks for cross Rhodes, but opts for an inverted DDT/suplex for 2. Cody hit the dropdown uppercut, and then tries for the one winged angel, but Okada escapes and hits a German, and then escapes the cross Rhodes, but Okada kill Cody with a jumping tombstone. The rainmaker finishes Cody. Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated ROH Champion Cody @ 25:57 via pin [****] I have not been a big fan, of Cody as far as an in ring performer, I feel that he’s left a lot to be desired with his performances, but I am happy to say that he stepped up his game tonight and brought it in a big time main event. The action was great, the layout and pacing were really well done and that the storytelling aspect, with Omega bringing out the towel as a play on the dominion match was extremely well done and like Dominion, added to the drama down the home stretch. Add in Cody throwing a big fuck you at Omega as he tried to use the one winged angel, and it just worked. Some of the near falls down the homestretch also rocked, as they had the crowd biting on some of Cody’s pin attempts, which is something I wasn’t sure they’d be able to do, but they did. Okada continues to have a great year and Cody finally stepped up and delivered when he had to the most.

– Post match, Okada celebrates. Omega grabs the mic and says he’s jealous that Okada go to main event this show. He won’t take the moment fro him, because they will face during the G1. Tonight is Okada’s night. Gedo then say that this is strong style, and this man is the future of strong style, the IWGP, the Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada. Okada asks how the show was and gets a big pop and a New Japan chant. He thanks the fans, and says he will continue to make it rain strong style all over the world.

– End scene.

