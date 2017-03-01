According to Pwinsider.com, former TNA Knockouts champion Jade’s deal with TNA has expired and she is now a free agent. She debuted with TNA in 2015, and has been one of the focal points of the Knockouts division. There is no word on if she will work this week’s TV tapings.

She Joins Drew Galloway, Matt & Jeff Hardy, as well as Mike and Maria Bennett as the recent TNA departures. TNA tapes TV on March 2nd through the 5th. TNA has been working to have all the regulars appearing on the tapings signed to deals.