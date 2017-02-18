Credit: Marco Piva & PWInsider

Friday 17th February 2017, The Engine Rooms in Southampton (England)

ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour

Attendance: around 250

Results of the show:

ICW ZeroG title match

Kenny Williams [c] defeats Josh Bodom to retain

Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)

ICW Women’s title match

Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Nixon Newell to retain

Joe Coffey defeats Ravie Davie

Drew Galloway defeats Grado

Iestyn Rees defeats DCT

ICW Tag Team title match

The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Local Butchers (Joe Hendry & Sha Samuels) to retain

Local Butchers are a brand new tag team

Wolfgang defeats Jack Jester

ICW World Heavyweight title match

Trent Seven [c] defeats Lionheart to retain

The match had been announced as a non-title match, but Trent Seven put his title on the line

The next show is tonight, Saturday 18th February 2017 at the O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)