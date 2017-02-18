wrestling / News
ICW Results 2.17.17: Southampton, UK – Trent Seven vs. Lionheart
Credit: Marco Piva & PWInsider
Friday 17th February 2017, The Engine Rooms in Southampton (England)
ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour
Attendance: around 250
Results of the show:
ICW ZeroG title match
Kenny Williams [c] defeats Josh Bodom to retain
Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)
ICW Women’s title match
Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Nixon Newell to retain
Joe Coffey defeats Ravie Davie
Drew Galloway defeats Grado
Iestyn Rees defeats DCT
ICW Tag Team title match
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Local Butchers (Joe Hendry & Sha Samuels) to retain
Local Butchers are a brand new tag team
Wolfgang defeats Jack Jester
ICW World Heavyweight title match
Trent Seven [c] defeats Lionheart to retain
The match had been announced as a non-title match, but Trent Seven put his title on the line
The next show is tonight, Saturday 18th February 2017 at the O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)