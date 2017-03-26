– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WWE Superstar JTG. Here’s another clip from the interview, where JTG speaks about his knowledge of the slapping incident between Jim Cornette and Santino Marella in OVW (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Cornette on the incident of Jim Cornette clapping Santino Marella: “Jim Cornette was there for the majority of the time that I was there, and then he had that incident with Santino. I don’t know if you heard about that incident with Santino, where Santino was supposed to – Boogeyman was down in OVW and there was an incident on TV where Santino laughed at the Boogeyman. At the time Santino was still green to the business, he didn’t know he was supposed to play to Boogeyman’s character. Jim Cornette was furious, he was pissed, and they had an incident backstage which led to Jim Cornette being banned from OVW.”

JTG on how he wasn’t there when the slapping incident happened: “I don’t know if it was in front of everybody cause I wasn’t there, but I definitely know he slapped and yelled at him.”

JTG on if there was on any heat for Santino over the incident: “I don’t think he had any heat personally. I think he was very uncomfortable, he handled it very well and look where it got him today.”

JTG on how he didn’t work directly with Jim Cornette: “Directly no. I do know that he was about to start using me because I was there for a lot of his – he started getting used to my face and he knew who I was. But after that incident, I had to start from the bottom again.”