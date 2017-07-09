– Kevin Nash posted the following to Twitter, noting that he is undergoing knee surgery this week:

Due to a meniscus tear in my left knee. I won't be traveling this weekend. It's floated and locked my knee joint. Surgery is set for Tuesday — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 7, 2017

Facing my 32nd surgery.Few return after 10. Today's my quad injury anniversary. Fuck it guess you better drive a steak in my heart. pic.twitter.com/cXJcAZxipo — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 9, 2017

Scott Hall replied to Nash’s posts to offer his support, as you can see below:

Only the good die young . You and I will be around awhile. Good luck with the surgery — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) July 9, 2017

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Nash for a quick recovery.