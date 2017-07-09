wrestling / News

Kevin Nash to Undergo Knee Surgery

July 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kevin Nash posted the following to Twitter, noting that he is undergoing knee surgery this week:

Scott Hall replied to Nash’s posts to offer his support, as you can see below:

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Nash for a quick recovery.

