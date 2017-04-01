wrestling / News

Mauro Ranallo Tweets That He Won’t be at WrestleMania, Says He’s Happy for Jim Ross

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Mauro Ranallo posted the following tweet earlier, noting that he won’t be appearing at WrestleMania this weekend. He did congratulate Jim Ross, who is reportedly going to call The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns on the card. You can check out Mauro’s tweet below. As previously reported, Ranallo has been taking time off to deal with his bipolar disorder.

