– Mauro Ranallo posted the following tweet earlier, noting that he won’t be appearing at WrestleMania this weekend. He did congratulate Jim Ross, who is reportedly going to call The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns on the card. You can check out Mauro’s tweet below. As previously reported, Ranallo has been taking time off to deal with his bipolar disorder.

While it breaks my heart that I won't be at #WrestleMania I'm extremely happy for my friend @JRsBBQ #KeepUpTheGoodFight 👊 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017