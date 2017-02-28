– TNA has lost two more big names from its roster. PWInsider has confirmed via multiple sources that Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have left the company. The two were working per-appearance deals with the company since their contracts had expired late last year and were in talks to re-sign. One source said that they had agreed to terms, but later told TNA they would not be re-signing.

The site notes that the two are done and will not work this week’s TV tapings. They follow Drew Galloway and the Hardys as big names who have left the company within the past several days.