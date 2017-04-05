– Nikki Bella recently spoke with TMZ Sports about to her engagement to John Cena. She claims that she did not know that the engagement was coming, and despite the rumors, didn’t think John would do it at WrestleMania, because he’s a private person. She also said that they don’t have a date for the wedding yet. When asked about having kids, she said that John doesn’t want kids, so they are not planning to have any.