On this Wrestling 2 the MAX EXTRA: This is our WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Analysis and Review

Gary Vaughan and Sean Garmer discuss everything about WWE Money in the Bank 2017. The guys talk about the matches, the results, give their thoughts on what happened. Including the title changes and the MITB match winners. The guys also discuss the decisions too. Were the right calls made with who won? What was the best match? Who was the MVP? They delve into all these topics and more on this WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Analysis.

