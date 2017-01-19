– TrishStratus.com released the following statement today, announcing the birth of her daughter…

Trish Stratus welcomed Madison Patricia, her second child, a bouncing baby girl on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

Trish delivered her daughter with her midwife and husband by her side at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario.

Three year old brother Max is said to be over the moon about the latest edition to the family!

The newborn’s middle name honors Trish’s Greek paternal grandmother who passed away last month.

Congrats to Trish, Ron and big brother Max!