– Advertising for WWE live events after the Royal Rumble lists a match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The two are expected to fight at live events heading into Wrestlemania. Strowman is in the Royal Rumble match this Sunday while Reigns will fight Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal title.

Kevin Owens is listed for the shows, but neither Owens nor Jericho have listed opponents.