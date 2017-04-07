– Vince Russo is at it again. The outspoken and controversial former wrestling booker fired off at “marks” and the “dirt sheet” crowd on the latest episode of his podcast, claiming that if they like certain wrestlers as much as they do than they must be gay or at least somewhere beyond exclusively heterosexual on the Kinsey Scale.

In the episode, titled “Vince Breaks Out New Show-Castrating The Marks & Their Dirt Sheets,” Russo takes shots at the writers of a couple of major major wrestling sites, insulting their appearances. “They all look like losers,” he said. “They all look like marks.”

Russo claimed he has no problem with the gay community, saying, “Bro, whatever floats your boat. Who cares. Its not up to me to judge you. I’ve worked with gay wrestlers, I could care less. With that being said, I’m looking at these kind of individuals and I’m looking at reactions to other men. That’s what we’re talking about here. The way they react to Kevin Owens, the way they react to Sami Zayn, the way they react to Samoa Joe and Finn Balor. Their reactions to other men. I just watched the Giants game, I’m not wacking myself off when Buster Posey comes to the plate. I’m not taking it out and playing with it. And I love Buster Posey, but I love in the sense that he’s on my team and I want them to win. But I don’t start chanting ‘This is Awesome’ when he steps up to the plate. Its not a normal reaction for men to react to other men in that way. It’s not a normal reaction.”

Russo added, “So I have come to the conclusion if you are part of the NXT crowd, the people who were in Orlando, the ‘This is Awesome’ crowd, you fall in three categories. Its this simple, bro. You’re either A) homosexual. Okay, you like men. For you to react this way, you have to like men. B) You’re either no homosexual but have homosexual tendencies. Or C) You’re in the closet. Its that simple bro, because men do not react to other men that way. It’s not a normal function. Bro, I had someone tweet me after I made a tweet that Finn Balor has to hit the gym. Bro, I literally had a guy send me a picture of Finn Balor with his shirt off. Bro, you are probably a homosexual. If you are searching the internet for pictures of Finn Balor without his shirt on, and taking his time to send it to me, you fall in one of these categories.”