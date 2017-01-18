– WWE is seeking fan feedback following the UK Championship Tournament from the weekend. PWInsider reports that a survey was sent out to UK fans asking about their favorite matches and performers from the tournament as well as thoughts on ticket prices for future events.

The survey also asked about future live events from the UK that they would like to see on the WWE Network and list several other promotions including TNA, ICW and other companies. This follows a report from earlier this week that WWE was close to a deal, expected to be announced soon, to air ICW on the Network.

The promotions asked about were:

* Progress Wrestling

* WCPW What Culture Pro Wrestling

* IPW– International Pro Wrestling (United Kingdom)

* PCW

* TNA Impact Wrestling

* All Star Wrestling UK

* Next Generation Wrestling

* Revolution Pro Wrestling

* FutureShock Wrestling

* Preston City Wrestling

* ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling)