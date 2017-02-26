Credit: Cliff Estes and WrestlingInc.com

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. After the match, Dolph Ziggler attacked until Apollo Crews made the save

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler with an assist from Kalisto

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch

* Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper in the match of the night

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena and Baron Corbin. Wyatt used a low blow to get the pin on Cena. After, Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Wyatt