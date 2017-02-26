wrestling / News
WWE House Show Results 2.25.17 – Moline, Illinois: Bray Wyatt Beats John Cena and Baron Corbin in Triple Threat Main Event
February 26, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Cliff Estes and WrestlingInc.com
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins. After the match, Dolph Ziggler attacked until Apollo Crews made the save
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler with an assist from Kalisto
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Natalya and Becky Lynch
* Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper in the match of the night
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena and Baron Corbin. Wyatt used a low blow to get the pin on Cena. After, Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Wyatt