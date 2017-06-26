– On June 27th from 10AM to Noon, AJ Styles will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 555 Broadway, STE 1001 in Chula Vista, CA to sign autographs and take photos.

– Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, showing an example of why WCW went out of business…

“So my niece @makaylawheeldon was cleaning up some stuff in my house and found this #WCW cheque from the year 2000 for…15 CENTS! Might I remind you that a stamp cost 33 cents at the time…so it cost double what the check was worth to mail it. No wonder #WordChampionshipWrestling went out of business! #bigmoneyplayer”